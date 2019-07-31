Exclusive Clip from ‘Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles’ Shows off Surreal Animation

0

It’s our pleasure to bring you a clip from the upcoming GKIDS release, Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles. The new animated film tells the true story behind the fascinating creation of surrealist filmmaker Luis Buñuel‘s legendary documentary Las Hurdes: Land Without Bread. And as you can see in this first clip, the medium of animation makes for a fantastic showcase of surrealist style and endless imaginative possibilities.

Written by Salvador Simó and Eligio Montero, and directed by Simó, Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles finds Buñuel in Paris in 1930, penniless after a scandal surrounding his film L’Age d’Or. Against impossible odds, a fortuitous friend of Buñuel’s wins the lottery and offers to finance his second film, an ambitious documentary on the Las Hurdes region in Spain. Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles is described as both a buddy adventure movie and a fascinating snapshot of cinematic history, but it also aims to present a focused tale of one of film’s most iconic artists struggling to find his purpose.

The film screened in competition at Annecy this year and will arrive in Los Angeles and New York theaters on August 16th; read on for a list of dates, times, and locations. Keep on eye on this surefire major awards contender.

Watch out exclusive clip from Buñuel in the Labyrinth of Turtles below:

Here’s the official synopsis:

In a stranger-than-fiction tale befitting the master surrealist filmmaker, Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles tells the true story of how Buñuel made his second movie. Paris, 1930. Salvador Dalí and Luis Buñuel are main figures of the Surrealist movement, but Buñuel is left penniless after a scandal surrounding his first film L’Age d’Or. However, his good friend, the sculptor Ramón Acín, buys a lottery ticket with the promise that, if he wins, he will pay for his next film. Incredibly, luck is on their side, the ticket is a winner and so they set out to make the movie. Both a buddy adventure and fascinating episode of cinematic history, Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles utilizes sensitive performances as well as excerpts of Buñuel’s own footage from the production, to present a deeply affecting and humanistic portrait of an artist hunting for his purpose.

And if that early look has you interested in seeing more, check out the official trailer here: