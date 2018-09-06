R.I.P. Burt Reynolds, Dead at 82

0

It’s with great sadness that we announce that Burt Reynolds, legend of the big and small screen, has passed away at the age of 82. Reynolds first came to prominence as the star of TV shows like Gunsmoke and Dan August in the 1960s and 70s, and throughout the 70s solidified his legendary status with diverse roles in films ranging from Deliverance to Smokey and the Bandit. The actor gained new prominence for an entirely new generation with his iconic turn in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1997 film Boogie Nights, for which he was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

Reynolds was getting ready to shoot a role in Quentin Tarantino’s new film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in the coming weeks, but it sounds like he had not yet completed his work on that project. He has a role in Stephen Wallis’ upcoming comedy Defining Moments, which may very well stand as his last onscreen performance.

Our thoughts are with Reynolds’ friends and family at this time. Hollywood has indeed lost a bona fide movie star.