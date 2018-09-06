Burt Reynolds Did Not Shoot His Role in Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

0

Burt Reynolds, who died Thursday at the age of 82, will not appear in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The legendary film actor was set to star in Tarantino’s new movie, which is currently filming in Los Angeles, but multiple sources confirm that Reynolds passed away before shooting his scenes.

According to THR, Reynolds was scheduled to begin shooting his role in a matter of weeks. Reynolds’ niece Nancy Lee Hess confirmed the new in a statement: “My uncle was looking forward to working with Quentin Tarantino, and the amazing cast that was assembled.”

Reynolds and Tarantino seemed like a match made in heaven — the director is known for casting icons from his favorite films, a status no doubt shared by Reynolds. The actor was set to star in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as George Spahn, the owner of the ranch where Charles Manson and his followers lived during the infamous Manson Family murders.

Described as a Pulp Fiction-esque drama of intersecting stories set in 1969, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will thread the story of the Manson murders with the Old Hollywood tale of Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), an aging Western Star trying to make sense of the rapidly changing show business in Hollywood… who also happens to live next door to Sharon Tate.