Check Out 3 Exclusive Posters for ‘Bushwick’ Starring Dave Bautista and Brittany Snow

With the Sundance hit Bushwick getting ready to play the Cannes Film Festival tomorrow night, we have three exclusive posters for the film to check out below. While you may notice the posters are all the same, their colors together tell the story — the red, white and blue tie into the film’s premise.

If you haven’t yet heard of Bushwick, it’s about two people – twenty-year-old Lucy (Brittany Snow) and war veteran Stupe (Dave Bautista) – who meet while leaving a Brooklyn train station at the same time. As they exit, they find themselves in the middle of a war zone, because their neighborhood is under attack by black-clad military soldiers who are part of a group trying to secede from the United States of America. Together they decide to cross the treacherous five blocks of Bushwick to get Lucy back to her grandmother. Helmed by Cooties directors Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott, Bushwick also stars Angelic Zambrana and Jeremie Harris.

With Bushwick in theaters and available on VOD August 25th, I’d guess we’re going to get a trailer soon, so keep checking back for that. In the meantime, you can view the posters below, and keep scrolling to see my exclusive interview with Dave Bautista from this year’s Sundance Film Festival.