‘The Craft’ Reboot at Blumhouse Finds Its First Witch in ‘Pacific Rim’s Cailee Spaeny

0

Up-and-coming actress Cailee Spaeny is in negotiations to play one the lead in Sony and Blumhouse’s reboot of the 1996 cult classic The Craft, Collider has confirmed.

Zoe Lister-Jones (Band Aid) has been tapped to write and direct a contemporary reboot, which, according to the Hollywood Reporter, will follow Hannah, a teenager who feels like an outcast at school until she befriends three young women who encourage her to join them in experimenting with witchcraft. They unleash a power that seems to solve all their problems at first, until it begins to consume them, with unforeseen consequences. The reboot is expected to play up the theme of female empowerment.

Sony will co-finance the film with Blumhouse, whose Jason Blum will produce alongside Douglas Wick and Lucy Fisher of Red Wagon Entertainment, who produced the original film. Original Craft director Andrew Fleming will executive produce with Red Wagon’s Lucas Wiesendanger. Production is expected to start next month.

It’ll be interesting to see just how “goth” this reboot is, as that seems like a particularly ’90s trend. Then again, does goth ever go out of style? The “goth” scene is certainly part of the DNA of The Craft, and for this reboot to lose that element would be to betray its roots, in my opinion.

The original Craft starred Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, Rachel True and Skeet Ulrich, and its soundtrack featured bangers from Letters to Cleo, Love Spit Love and Spacehog, so go find that on Spotify or wherever you crazy kids stream music these days.

Spaeny starred in Pacific Rim: Uprising before going on to play Dakota Johnson‘s kid sister in Drew Goddard‘s thriller Bad Times at the El Royale. I didn’t see the Pacific Rim sequel, and she didn’t really make much of an impression on me in Bad Times, but I was a fan of her performance as Ruth Bader Ginsburg‘s daughter in On the Basis of Sex. Spaeny next stars in FX’s Silicon Valley drama Devs. She’s represented by WME and Identity in the U.K.