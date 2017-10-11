Armie Hammer Dancing Is the ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Clip We Needed This Week

0

Sony Pictures Classics has unveiled a new clip from the critically acclaimed drama Call Me By Your Name, and it could not have come at a better time. Scripted by James Ivory based on the André Aciman novel of the same, the film hails from A Bigger Splash and I Am Love director Luca Guadagnino. Set in 1983, Timothee Chalamet (Interstellar) stars as a precocious 17-year-old American-Italian boy who’s on summer vacation with his family at their Italian villa. When a charming American scholar (Armie Hammer) comes to work with the boy’s father, a summer romance sparks that awakens feelings of first love, brilliantly and sensually captured by Guadagnino and bolstered by phenomenal performances.

This clip, released by Sony Pictures Classics in celebration of National Coming Out Day, features Hammer and Chalamet’s characters dancing to “Love My Way” at a party, and it’s pretty terrific. Much of the film revolves around the dance that Hammer and Chalamet’s characters do around each other, trying to figure out if the other one, in fact, feels the same way. It leads to some great sexual tension, flirtation, and frustration, and Hammer and Chalamet are so good in these roles.

Call Me By Your Name remains the best film I’ve seen in 2017, and I can’t wait for everyone else to experience it when it hits theaters next month. For now, enjoy this clip below. The film also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, Amira Casar, and Esther Garrel and opens in select theaters on November 24th.