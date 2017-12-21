Enter for a Chance to Win a ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Autographed Poster

0

While at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, I saw one film that absolutely floored me in every possible way and is still my number one film of the year: director Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name. Featuring a fantastic screenplay by Guadagnino and James Ivory, powerful performances from the entire cast, amazing cinematography by Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, and brilliance from every other department, Call Me by Your Name is one of those rare films where everything is just perfect and you walk out of the theater remembering why you love movies.

If you haven’t heard of the film, based on the novel by André Aciman, the coming-of-age drama stars Timothée Chalamet (Interstellar) as a precocious 17-year-old American-Italian boy who’s on summer vacation with his family at their Italian villa. When a charming American scholar (Armie Hammer) comes to work with the boy’s father (Michael Stuhlbarg), a summer romance sparks that awakens feelings of first love, brilliantly and sensually captured by Guadagnino. Trust me when I say you need to see this film which opens in New York and Los Angeles this weekend. For more on read Adam Chitwood’s glowing review or watch the first trailer.

With the film now playing in limited release and expanding into more cities this weekend, we’ve been given something cool to giveaway to one of our readers: a poster signed by the cast and director Luca Guadagnino. In addition, we’ve been given some unsigned posters, so a few others can also win.

To win one of these posters please email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want a Call Me By Your Name Movie Poster!”. You need to include your name and address in the body of the email and must live in the United States. We’ll be accepting emails until Tuesday, January 2nd and we’ll contact the people that won soon after.

While I know there are a lot of great movies playing in theaters right now, Call Me By Your Name is a special film that’s really worth your time.

Here’s the official synopsis: