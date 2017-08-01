‘Call Me By Your Name’ Trailer Reveals One of the Best Films of the Year

0

Sony Pictures Classics has released the first trailer for director Luca Guadagnino’s (A Bigger Splash) critically acclaimed new drama Call Me by Your Name. Based on the novel by André Aciman, the film takes place in 1983 and stars Timothée Chalamet (Interstellar) as a precocious 17-year-old American-Italian boy who’s on summer vacation with his family at their Italian villa. When a charming American scholar (Armie Hammer) comes to work with the boy’s father, a summer romance sparks that awakens feelings of first love, brilliantly and sensually captured by Guadagnino and bolstered by phenomenal performances.

I don’t know if there’s a trailer that could adequately convey the power of Guadagnino’s movie. It’s a movie you sink into, and let it slowly wash over you rather than something that’s filled with big moments that can easily be put into a trailer. That being said, this trailer isn’t too bad, although it seems a little skittish about playing up the romance between Chalamet and Hammer’s characters, instead opting to highlight that relationship as well as one Chalamet has with a local girl. Both are important, but the film’s energy comes from what’s on screen between Chalamet and Hammer.

Watch the Call Me By Your Name trailer below and click here to read Adam’s review from the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The movie also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, Amira Casar, and Esther Garrel. Call Me By Your Name opens in theaters on November 24th.