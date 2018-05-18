‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Trailers Reveal Multiplayer, Zombies, and Battle Royale; No Campaign

0

Activision held its big reveal event for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 yesterday, and this year’s installment of Call of Duty looks to be changing things up big time. The largest revelation is the fact that this game will not have a campaign, and instead will be driven by multiplayer and team-based modes—which fans of Overwatch and Fortnite will find familiar. Indeed, it looks as though the Call of Duty franchise is finally evolving to catch up with other multiplayer games that have dominated the gaming conversation in recent years, and the first Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 trailers offer a look at what’s in store for fans when the game is released on October 12th.

The Multiplayer mode features the return of Specialists and looks to be much more focused on building great teams rather than folks just playing whatever they want to play (again, sound familiar Overwatch fans?). The game will feature a total of eight Specialists, and health regeneration has been removed in favor of manual healing (sound fam—okay you get the point). The Multiplayer mode will also include Solo Missions, which are skill-based missions set within the same narrative world of Black Ops campaigns, between the events of Black Ops II and Black Ops III.

As for Zombies, there will be a wider range of customization and tons of Easter eggs, with the three launch maps consisting of the Titanic, an Ancient Roman gladiatorial arena, and Alcatraz.

And then there’s the new game mode Blackout, which is a battle royale-style mode in the vein of Fortnite. It’ll feature the largest Call of Duty map ever created, and players will be able to compete against each other throughout various locations that appeared in previous Black Ops games.

Check out the trailers for Call of Duty 4 below to get a closer look. The game will be released on October 12th.