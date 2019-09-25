‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ Story Trailer Unveils the Anticipated Cinematic Campaign

0

The new story trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare looks like the cinematic treatment we want to see on the big screen. As Activision describes it, “the Campaign engulfs you in a raw and gritty narrative, bringing unrivaled intensity and shining a light on the changing nature of modern war. Visceral and dramatic, the single-player campaign pushes boundaries and breaks rules. You will engage in covert operations alongside a diverse cast of international special forces and freedom fighters.” And for the first time in a long time, fans might just be more excited for story mode than multiplayer with this new franchise installment.

The story itself sees the player working “with lethal Tier One Operators, including Bravo 6 himself – the iconic Captain John Price – sometimes within the grey area of their rules of engagement. Expect the Campaign gameplay to be reflexive and strategic, supporting the narrative through a variety of differing playstyles. These include close quarter, stealth missions, and long-range combat. Your tactical decision making will be put to the ultimate test.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s campaign trailer isn’t the only reveal today. Additionally, the XRK Weapons Pack will be available to those who purchase Modern Warfare digitally, gearing you up for day-one launch use, arriving October 25th. More details on that follow after the trailer.

Check out the story trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare below, courtesy of Activision:

On October 25th, when the world is threatened, you’ll have to get your hands dirty so the world stays clean. In a desperate mission, Captain Price and the SAS will partner alongside the CIA and the Urzikstani Liberation Force to retrieve stolen chemical weapons. The heart-racing fight will take you from London to the Middle East and other global locations, as this joint task force battles to stop full-scale global war. Lines will be drawn, your resolve will be tested, and the world will look to you to do what needs to be done.

Additional story details follow:

Chemical weapons have fallen into terrorist hands: They could be anywhere. An attack has already rocked central London. Time is of the essence. Captain John Price suggests a business trip to Urzikstan. He meets Commander Farah Karim, leader of the Liberation Force (ULF). Because of previous chemical weapon attacks, Farah’s people have known something worse than war. CIA operative Alex is embedded with the ULF, working with Farah and her brother in return for their help. But that assistance comes at a cost…. Meanwhile, Kyle Garrick, a former British Army Officer, joins Captain Price to engage the enemy in a widening series of clandestine operations across continents, as the theater of war expands, and the global balance of power is threatened.