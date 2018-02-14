‘Call of Duty’ Movie Lands ‘Sicario 2’ Director

0

That Call of Duty movie is moving closer to actually happening, despite the fact that Hollywood has still yet to churn out a genuinely good video game adaptation. We learned a year ago that Activision Blizzard Studios was developing not only a Call of Duty movie but an entire expanded universe based on the wildly popular video game franchise, and now they’ve found a director to kick things off. Per Variety, filmmaker Stefano Sollima is in negotiations to take the helm of the first Call of Duty movie. Sollima first broke out helming the UK series Gomorra but most recently helmed the upcoming sequel Sicario 2: Soldado, which no doubt paved the way for his hiring here.

Stacey Sher and Nick van Dyk are producing the film, which isn’t yet set up with a studio. But Kieran Fitzgerald (Snowden) penned the script and will develop the movie with Sollima. Speaking last year, Sher explained how they envisioned an entire series of films based on popular Call of Duty video games, allowing them to explore difference facets of warfare:

“We have plotted out many years…We put together this group of writers to talk about where we were going. There’ll be a film that feels more like Black Ops, the story behind the story. The Modern Warfare series looks at what it’s like to fight a war with the eyes of the world on you. And then maybe something that is more of a hybrid, where you are looking at private, covert operations, while a public operation is going on.”

The whole idea is to make a Marvel-esque movie here, but without actual characters that people know or can come to love based on IP, that may be an uphill battle. Regardless, this thing sounds like it’s definitely happening, and the next stop after hiring Sollima is setting this thing up at a studio—or perhaps Activision Blizzard Studios wants to start casting first. Either way, get ready for the Call of Duty Cinematic Universe, folks.