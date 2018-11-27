‘Black Panther’ Writer Joe Robert Cole Tapped for ‘Call of Duty’ Movie Sequel

0

In today’s most confident news by a country mile, Activision Blizzard Studios has hired Black Panther co-writer Joe Robert Cole to pen a sequel to its Call of Duty feature film, which does not yet have a cast or a distributor. The studio brought on Sicario 2: Day of the Soldado director Stefano Sollima earlier this year to man the first film, written by Kieran Fitzgerald (Snowden) and based on the massively popular first-person-shooter franchise that began in 2003. Variety reports that Activision Blizzard wants a follow-up script ready to go “as soon as the first pic goes into production next year.”

Since co-writing Black Panther with director Ryan Coogler—creating a box office smash and the first MCU movie with serious Oscar potential—Cole has kept incredibly busy, landing his adaptation of the graphic novel Failsafe at Netflix with Michael B. Jordan set to star and writing and directing All Day and a Night, starring Jeffrey Wright and Aquaman‘s Black Manta, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

It’s no surprise the studio would look to a writer who penned one of the most successful MCU movies to date, because Activision Blizzard has very Marvel-esque plans for Call of Duty. Last year, co-president Stacey Sher revealed a blueprint for an entire shared universe based on the video game.

“We have plotted out many years…We put together this group of writers to talk about where we were going. There’ll be a film that feels more like Black Ops, the story behind the story. The Modern Warfare series looks at what it’s like to fight a war with the eyes of the world on you. And then maybe something that is more of a hybrid, where you are looking at private, covert operations, while a public operation is going on.”

The Call of Duty franchise includes 15 games that have sold more than 250 million copies.