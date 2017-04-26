‘Call of Duty: WWII’ Trailer Returns the Franchise to Its Roots

0

The Call of Duty franchise has evolved a lot since its origins back in 2003, but now the popular video game series is getting something of a revamp with its next title: Call of Duty: WWII. This next game returns the franchise to its roots, as the 2003 original Call of Duty was something of a ripoff of the popular Medal of Honor franchise as it focused on combat during World War II. The series peaked with 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 and has since become a multiplayer mainstay with the campaign taking a backseat, and the settings have gone past present day all the way into the future. The most recent installment, Infinite Warfare, took players all throughout the solar system, but now we’re going back to a gritty and grounded aesthetic with Call of Duty: WWII.

The reveal trailer for the game is impressive, and it looks like Josh Duhamel plays a key role in the campaign—the last few Call of Duty’s have seen folks like Kit Harington and Kevin Spacey enter the motion-capture fray. Sledgehammer Games is behind Call of Duty: WWII, the studio that co-developed Modern Warfare 3 and made its solo debut on 2014’s Advanced Warfare. It’ll be interesting to see if the Call of Duty franchise keeps churning out future-set installments courtesy of Infinity Ward or Treyarch, or if WWII marks a sea-change.

Honestly I’d be happy to see the video game franchise move back to the past for a bit. Call of Duty: WWII looks to be Europe-focused, but you could squeeze an entire game out of the pacific front of the war. And maybe even go all the way back to World War I, or revisit the Cold War of the Black Ops franchise?