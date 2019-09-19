‘Calm with Horses’ Team on the Family that Formed Making the Emotional Crime Thriller

0

Director Nick Rowland makes an ambitious feature debut with his TIFF 2019 entry, Calm with Horses. The movie stars Cosmo Jarvis as Douglas “Arm” Armstrong, a rather imposing individual who works as the muscle for the Devers family and their drug operation. Arm is also responsible for a five-year-old son. His ex Ursula (Niamh Algar) does still care for Arm, but she isn’t especially comfortable having him around given his line of work. It’s a complicated situation for Arm who’s driven to support his son and help get him into a special school, but in order to do so, he needs to follow through on orders from the Devers family that require him to cross a line like never before.

With Calm with Horses celebrating its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, Rowland, Jarvis, Algar and Barry Keoghan who plays Dympna Devers, came by the Collider Lounge to talk about their experience making the film. Check out the video interview at the top of this article to hear about Rowland’s move from rally car driving to filmmaking, the family vibe established on set, the standout qualities of Arm, Ursula and Dympna, and so much more. You can also check out my review of Calm with Horses right here.

You can find a full breakdown of the interview and the official TIFF synopsis for Calm with Horses below:

Nick Rowland, Niamh Algar, Cosmo Jarvis, Barry Keoghan:

00:20 – What is Calm with Horses about?

00:47 – Rowland on his journey from rally driving to directing a movie.

01:30 – Jarvis on what drew him to the material.

02:49 – Keoghan on Dympna’s look.

03:36 – What it was like for Keoghan and Algar meeting Jarvis for the first time.

05:23 – Algar, Jarvis and Keoghan pick one quality of their character they’d like to keep for themselves.

06:25 – The team runs through some of the biggest challenges on the shoot.

07:20 – The energy on set; working with the Irish crew.

09:07 – Would Rowland rather have enough time but not enough money, or enough money but not enough time?