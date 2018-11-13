‘Cam’ Trailer: Netflix’s Dopplegänger Thriller Tackles Sex Work and Online Identity in Style

0

If you follow the genre festival circuit, you’ve probably already heard about Cam, the upcoming Netflix thriller about a camgirl who logs on one day to discover someone’s taken over her identity. The film from director Daniel Goldberg and writer Isa Mazzei debuted at Fantasia Film Festival earlier this summer, where it was scooped up by Netflix and it’s been racking up positive reviews across the festival circuit ever since, including Fantastic Fest and most recently AFI Fest. And you all will finally have the chance to watch it for yourselves when it lands exclusively on Netflix Friday, November 16th.

Madeline Brewer stars as Alice, an ambitious and creative camgirl who takes pride in her work and works hard to keep her online and offline life separate. One day, she tries to log on and discovers that she’s been replaced by a replica, who looks and sounds just like her, but has no respect for the boundaries Alice has built around her life, forcing Alice to try and reclaim her grasp on her identity before her worlds start crashing down around her.

A smart and stylish thriller, Cam is definitely a Netflix original you’re going to want to add to your queue. The film toys with doppelgänger horror (always potent) and combines it with the paranoia of our ever flimsier yet more powerful online identities. It’s one hell of a clever spin on the genre that will take your identity theft paranoia to the next level. You can read my full review here and watch the trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Cam: