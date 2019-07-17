David Gordon Green to Team with ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Writers on Film about Cambridge Analytica

0

Although the Infinity Saga has wrapped up, it looks like Joe and Anthony Russo will continue to work with Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely through their AGBO production company. The company is putting together a movie based on the Cambridge Analytica scandal from a script by Markus and McFeely with talks underway with David Gordon Green to direct.

For those who need a brief refresher on Cambridge Analytica, Deadline has the rundown:

[Christopher] Wylie is reputed to be the catalyst who illegally corralled personal data of 87 million people from their Facebook profiles, in order to institute a messaging system that push the buttons of a vast audience with disinformation campaigns that influenced the last presidential election and the Brexit vote. Wylie met Steve Bannon when he was editor of Breitbart and before he became Donald Trump’s chief strategist. Wylie was 24 when he came up with the idea for the data analytics form Cambridge Analytica, an enterprise that was reportedly funded by Robert Mercer, a U.S. hedge-fund billionaire and Republican donor. Wylie is a complex figure and his evolution from facilitator to whistleblower is a part of the film’s narrative, sources said.

If Green signs on to direct the picture, he’ll do it after he returns to the Halloween with Jamie Lee Curtis. AGBO is fast-tracking their Cambridge Analytica movie for a 2020 start.

If this is how the Russos and Marcus & McFeely want to use their Avengers clout, I’m all for it. If you make one of the biggest movies of all-time, you should use that power to tell tougher stories, and this is one that’s clearly for adults that will require the audience to pay full attention. It may not be a huge hit, but it’s important to tell this story, and I’m glad AGBO is backing it.