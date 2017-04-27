Exclusive ‘Camera Obscura’ Trailer Sees Dead People

0

Today, we’re happy to debut the first trailer for Camera Obscura, the upcoming horror movie from Chiller Films about a veteran war photographer living with PTSD who begins to lose his grip on reality when he starts seeing portentous images of death in his developed photos, threatening his family life and his already tenuous grasp on reality. The film marks the feature debut for director Aaron B. Koontz, who previously helmed the shorts Aperture and Human Play and executive produced Starry Eyes. Koontz also co-wrote the script with Cameron Burns. Koontz, Andrew van den Houten (All Cheerleaders Die, The Woman) and Amir Zbeda (Area 51, Paranormal Activity) produced and Justin Smith (SIREN, The Boy) executive produced.

Camera Obscura stars Christopher Denham (Argo), Nadja Bobyleva (Bridge of Spies), Catherine Curtin (Orange is the New Black), Chase Williamson (Beyond the Gates) and Noah Segan (Looper). The film arrives in Theaters on June 9th before hitting VOD and Digital HD on June 13th. Watch our exclusive trailer debut above and read the official logline below.

Here’s the official logline: