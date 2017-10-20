Cinematography Film Festival Camerimage Reveals Main Competition Lineup

0

The esteemed cinematography film festival Camerimage has revealed the lineup for its main competition this year. The international film festival is held in Poland every year and is dedicated to the celebration of cinematography and recognizing its creators, cinematographers. In doing so, it’s become a prime destination for some of the best lensers of all time to mingle, discuss, and celebrate one another’s work, and this year has no shortage of terrifically shot films.

The main competition lineup ranges from mother!, shot by Matthew Libatique, to the incomparable Ed Lachman’s Wonderstruck and Woody Allen’s latest Wonder Wheel, for which cinematographer Vittorio Storaro is drawing raves. The films and cinematographers listed below will be vying for the Golden Frog award, which in past years has gone to folks like Lachman for Carol, Guillermo Navarro for Pan’s Labyrinth, and last year went to Greig Fraser for Lion.

Check out the full lineup of the main competition below. Camerimage 2017 runs from November 11th through November 18th.

Brimstone, cin. Rogier Stoffers, dir. Martin Koolhoven

The Butcher, the Whore and the One-Eyed Man cin. Tibor Máthé, dir. János Szász

First They Killed My Father, cin. Anthony Dod Mantle, dir. Angelna Jolie

Hochelaga, Land of Souls, cin. Nicolas Bolduc, dir. François Girard

Loveless, cin. Mikhail Krichman, dir. Andrei Zvyagintsev

mother!, cin. Matthew Libatique, dir. Darren Aronofsky

On Body and Soul, cin. Máté Herbai, dir. Ildikó Enyedi

Still Life, cin. Jonathan Ricquebourg, dir. Maud Alpi

Sweet Country, cin. Dylan River, Warwick Thornton, dir. Warwick Thornton

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, cin. Ben Davis, dir. Martin McDonagh

Volhynia, cin. Piotr Sobociński Jr., dir. Wojtek Smarzowski

Wonder Wheel, cin. Vittorio Storaro, dir. Woody Allen

Wonderstruck, cin. Ed Lachman, dir. Todd Haynes