Exclusive Clip from ‘Camp Camp’ Teases the Rooster Teeth Series’ Holiday Special

Please allow us to wish a Happy Hanukkah to those of you who are in the midst of the festive celebration! In honor of the holiday, we’re happy to bring you an exclusive look at an upcoming episode of Rooster Teeth’s camp-tacular animated series Camp Camp.

In this clip, Neil is a bit surprised when his fellow campers take a shine to the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah and everything its long history entails. But before Neil gets a chance to settle in and tell them all the story of the holiday, another camper enters the fray …

You can catch up with all of the episodes of Camp Camp right now over at Rooster Teeth’s site, and be sure to tune in for the new holiday special, debuting Friday.

“It’s Culture Day at Camp Campbell, and the kids find themselves drawn to Neil’s Jewish ancestry. Neil gets carried away with the story of Hanukkah. Meanwhile, David tries to get everything ready for the big Culture Day feast!”

If you’re not familiar with Camp Camp, now’s as good a time as ever to get caught up. For context, that blue-eyed, young Hitler-looking fellow who pops into the conversation to add a bit of anxiety and tension is Dolph, and his Hitlerisms are very much intended. It’s worth mentioning that Camp Camp is very much not a kids cartoon, so keep that in mind before firing up this particular holiday special.

