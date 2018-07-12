Exclusive: Something’s Fishy in This ‘Camp Camp’ Season 3 Episode Poster Reveal

0

Howdy, campers! With summer still in full swing, we thought you could use a little something to cool off. So we’re bringing you this exclusive poster reveal for Friday’s all-new episode of Rooster Teeth’s animated series, Camp Camp. It’s the perfect way for you to dip a toe into Season 3 or just go ahead and dive right in before this season comes to a close.

If you are unfamiliar with the title, it’s the definitely-not-for-young-kids cartoon about a dysfunctional summer camp, the cynical campers who attend it, and the bonkers adventures and characters they run up against. Pretty much anything goes at Camp Campbell.

Camp Camp is a part of Rooster Teeth’s Summer of Animation featuring four months of new episodes and premieres of their most popular animated shows, including new episodes of the iconic series Red vs Blue, mega hit RWBY, unfiltered RTAA (Rooster Teeth Animated Adventures) and the adorable RWBY Chibi. We recently shared an exclusive clip from that later show, but today we’re sharing a tongue-in-cheek poster reveal for the new Camp Camp episode, “Something Fishy”!

Here’s the synopsis for the upcoming episode:

At a run-down summer camp in the 2010s, a lonely camp counselor forms a unique relationship with an amphibious creature that has emerged from the lake.

And you can check out our exclusive reveal of the Camp Camp Season 3 finale poster below:

Nice.

If you’re not caught up on the Camp Camp train, here’s the series synopsis:

The world’s most dysfunctional-yet-functioning summer camp is back for another season! Cameron Campbell might be in jail, but that won’t stop the list of camp-sanctioned activities from getting longer. Pack your bags for murder mysteries, secret agents, lake monsters, and other adventures that are lawsuits just waiting to happen! Camp Camp tells the story of Max, a jaded ten year old, who finds himself stuck at a dysfunctional summer camp run by a shady business mogul who is looking to turn a profit any way he can. The cynical Max will have to survive annoyingly cheerful counselor David, the weird cast of campers and bizarre surprises at every turn before he can escape for home.

Camp Camp is available to watch now on Rooster Teeth, available at RoosterTeeth.com and on Xbox One, Apple TV, iOS and Android apps. It’s also available at my own personal favorite all-access point, VRV.