Exclusive: ‘Camp Camp’ Season 3 Trailer Is Here to Kickstart Your Summer Vacation

0

If you’re tough enough, you might just be able to hack it at the wildest summer camp this side of Camp Anawanna. That’s right, Season 3 of Rooster Teeth’s Camp Camp is right around the corner and we have the exclusive reveal of the animated comedy series’ new trailer. Camp Camp Season 3 is kicking off the Rooster Teeth Summer of Animation, which features premieres and new episodes of all your favorite Rooster Teeth animated series, and it’s doing it in its trademark wild, weird, and wacky way.

If you’re not familiar with Camp Camp, it tells the story of Max, a jaded ten year old, who finds himself stuck at a dysfunctional summer camp run by a shady business mogul who is looking to turn a profit any way he can. The cynical Max will have to survive annoyingly cheerful counselor David, the weird cast of campers and bizarre surprises at every turn before he can escape for home. It may look super cute and kidsy on the outside, but it’s definitely a show for older audiences. Additionally, Camp Camp is also the first series from Rooster Teeth to reach more than 40% female viewers, further expanding the broad audience RWBY introduced.

So if you’re among the few who haven’t been watching, now’s the perfect time to get caught up before Camp Camp returns to Rooster Teeth FIRST on May 25th.

Check out our exclusive reveal of Rooster Teeth’s Camp Camp Season 3 trailer below:

Here’s the synopsis for Season 3: