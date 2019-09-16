Watch: ‘Can You Keep a Secret’ Clip Features Alexandra Daddario & Tyler Hoechlin

0

With director Elise Duran’s Can You Keep a Secret now playing in theaters and available On-Demand, we’ve been provided with a clip from the film starring Alexandra Daddario and Tyler Hoechlin. The thing to know before watching the clip is towards the beginning of the film, Daddario and Hoechlin end up sitting next to one another on a flight from Chicago to New York City and Daddario proceeds to tell him everything she hates about the company she works for. What she doesn’t realize is Hoechlin is the CEO of the company. So the next day when he walks into the NYC office for the first time…each of them has a different reaction to the encounter. The film also stars Sunita Mani, Kimiko Glenn, and Laverne Cox. Check out the clip below:

–

Here’s the official synopsis: