TV Lifeline: Which Shows Have Been Renewed or Cancelled?

0

Last Updated: January 30th

Never get too comfy with the fates of your favorite shows — the game is afoot! Below, you’ll find the latest updates on the renewal or cancellation status of over 150 scripted broadcast and cable series for 2016 and beyond. For sanity’s sake we are not including reality shows or all scripted shows, but noteworthy ones are here (with new ones being added with each new premiere cycle). Also, we do clear out old cancellations, so if you don’t see your show listed there’s a good chance it’s no longer running.

Almost every week there is new information about which shows are destined to live or die (or live on elsewhere), and of course there will be a ton of jockeying during new seasons, as well as announcements made during press events like TCA and the Upfront Presentations. With that in mind, be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking back for updates.

For more, check out our TV Premiere Date calendar, and our Fall TV Review Guide (updated weekly)

The current index is as follows:

#

2 Broke Girls (CBS): Renewed through Season 6

12 Monkeys (Syfy): Renewed through Season 3

24: Legacy (Fox): Premieres in the 2016-17 season

The 100 (CW): Renewed through Season 4

A

Adventure Time (Cartoon Network): Renewed through Season (final season)

The Affair (Showtime): Renewed through Season 4

Agent Carter (ABC): Cancelled

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC): Renewed through Season 4

Almost Royal (BBC America): Renewed through Season 2

American Crime (ABC): Renewed through Season 3

American Dad! (TBS): Renewed through Seasons 11 & 12

American Gothic (CBS): Cancelled

American Horror Story (FX): Renewed through Season 7

The Americans (FX): Renewed through Season 8 (final season)

Angie Tribeca (TBS): Renewed through Season 2

Animal Kingdom (TNT): Renewed through Season 2

Another Period (Comedy Central): Renewed through Season 3

Aquarius (NBC): Cancelled

Archer (FX): Renewed through Season 7

Arrow (CW): Renewed through Season 6

Ash vs. Evil Dead (Starz): Renewed through Season 3

Atlanta (FX): Renewed through Season 2

Awkward (MTV): Renewed through Season 5 (final season)

B

Ballers (HBO): Renewed through Season 3

Banshee (Cinemax): Renewed through Season 4 (final season)

Baskets (FX): Renewed through Season 2

Bates Motel (A&E): Renewed through Season 5

Beauty and the Beast (CW): Renewed through Season 4

Being Mary Jane (BET): Renewed through Season 3

Better Call Saul (AMC): Renewed through Season 3

Better Things (FX): Renewed through Season 2

Beyond (Freeform): Renewed through Season 2

The Big Bang Theory (CBS): Renewed through Seasons 9 and 10

Billions (Showtime): Renewed through Season 2

black-ish (ABC): Renewed through Season 3

The Blacklist (NBC): Renewed through Season 4

Black Sails (Starz): Renewed through Season 4 (final season)

Blindspot (NBC): Renewed through Season 2

Bloodline (Netflix): Renewed through Season 3 (final season)

Blue Bloods (CBS): Renewed through Season 7

Blunt Talk (Starz): Canceled

Bob’s Burgers (Fox): Renewed through Season 8

Bojack Horseman (Netflix): Renewed through Season 3

Bones (Fox): Renewed through Season 12 (final season)

Bosch (Amazon): Renewed Through Season 3

BrainDead (CBS): Cancelled

Broad City (Comedy Central): Renewed through Season 5

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox): Renewed through Season 4

C

Call The Midwife (PBS): Renewed through Season 8