Cannes 2017: ‘The Square’, Sofia Coppola, and Joaquin Phoenix Take Top Prizes

0

While the films that have been adorned with major accolades at the Cannes Film Festival have rarely proven to be classics in the mainstream, most of the honorees have enjoyed at least a measure of critical love upon release. This is to say that the Palme d’Or and the Grand Prix don’t really have any bearing on the business side of moviemaking but are considered genuinely substantial for many filmmakers, screenwriters, actors, and producers. Then again, this would be the place where David Lynch‘s Fire Walk With Me and Richard Kelly‘s Southland Tales, two of the best and most audacious films of the last three decades, were met with waves upon waves of boos from an “elite” audience.

If nothing else, the winners of these awards can almost certainly secure stateside distribution, if not by the big studios and their subsidiaries necessarily. As for this year, The Beguiled, which garnered a Best Director award for Sofia Coppola, is already set for release via Focus Features this summer. Yorgos Lanthimos‘ The Killing of a Sacred Deer, the Greek maverick’s follow-up to The Lobster, will see a release through A24 after sharing the Best Screenplay award. The winner of the coveted Palme d’Or, Ruben Östlund‘s The Square, his Elisabeth Moss-fronted follow-up to Force Majeure, will be released through Magnolia later this year. Sony Pictures Classics will release Loveless, Andrei Zvyagintsev‘s celebrated follow-up to the also quite celebrated Leviathan (which SPC also released), while Amazon Studios is already set to release You Were Never Really Here, which won awards for Joaquin Phoenix and Lynne Ramsay‘s screenplay. Lastly, 120 Beats Per Minute, the Grand Prix winner about Act Up Paris, will be released by The Orchard in the States.

You’ll be able to see all of these in limited release at the very least later this year and can check out the rest of the main slate of winners right below. You can also click on the titles for which we have a review from the festival.

Here’s the main slate of winners from Cannes 2017 via The Guardian:

Camera d’Or:

Jeune Femme (Montparnasse-Bienvenüe) (dir: Léonor Serraille)

Best Short Film:

A Gentle Night (dir: Qiu Yang)

Best Screenplay:

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (dir: Yorgos Lanthimos); You Were Never Really Here (dir: Lynne Ramsay)

Jury Prize:

Loveless (dir: Andrei Zvyagintsev)

Best Actress:

Diane Kruger, In the Fade (dir: Fatih Akin)

Best Actor:

Joaquin Phoenix, You Were Never Really Here (dir: Lynne Ramsay)

Best Director:

Sofia Coppola, The Beguiled

Grand Prix:

120 Beats per Minute (dir: Robin Campillo)

70th Anniversary Prize:

Nicole Kidman

Palme d’Or:

The Square (dir: Ruben Östlund)

