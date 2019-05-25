Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Parasite’ Wins the 2019 Cannes Palme d’Or

0

A bit of history took place at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, as Bong Joon-ho just became the first Korean director to take home the Palme d’Or. The filmmaker won Cannes’ top prize for his dark horror comedy, Parasite, which is getting best-of-the-year type buzz from critics. In his A- Collider review out of the festival, Gregory Ellwood writes that giving too much away from the film would “ruin the almost ingenious twists and turns Joon-ho has crafted in Parasite. From a storytelling perspective they are superb.”

Mati Diop‘s refugee drama Atlantics took home the second-place Grand Priz, while the third-place Jury Prize was a tie between Ladj Ly‘s thriller Les Miserables and the weird Western Bacurau from Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles. No awards love for much-hyped films like Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood or Terrence Malick‘s A Hidden Life, but Best Director did go to former Palme winners Jean-Pierre & Luc Dardenne for the Belgian drama The Young Ahmed.

Here’s the full list of winners from the 2019 Cannes film festival:

Palme d’Or: Parasite, Bong Joon-ho

Grand Prix: Atlantics, Mati Diop

Jury Prize (tie): Les Misérables, Ladj Ly and Bacurau, Kleber Mendonça Filho & Juliano Dornelles

Best Actress: Emily Beecham, Little Joe

Best Actor: Antonio Banderas, Pain & Glory

Best Director: Jean-Pierre & Luc Dardenne, The Young Ahmed

Best Screenplay: Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Céline Sciamma

Special Mention of the Jury: It Must Be Heaven, Elia Suleiman

Camera d’Or: Our Mothers, César Díaz

Short Film Palme d’Or: The Distance Between Us And The Sky, Vasilis Kekatos

Special Mention of the Jury: “Monstruo Dios,” Agustina San

Queer Palm (Feature): Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Céline Sciamma

Queer Palm (Short): The Distance Between Us And The Sky, Vasilis Kekatos

