Ava DuVernay, Kristen Stewart, and Denis Villeneuve Join Cannes Film Festival Jury

The 71st Cannes Film Festival has announced the full fury for this year’s festival, and it’s a heaping ton of talent. Cate Blanchett was previously announced as the president of this year’s jury, but others serving as judges this year are Ava DuVernay, Kristen Stewart, Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve, Chinese actor Chang Chen, French director Robert Guédiguian, Burundian singer Khadja Nin, and Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev.

This year’s festival has had added visibility due to the public fight between Cannes and Netflix, with the streaming service opting to skip the festival entirely over a rule that prohibits their films from playing in competition without a theatrical release in France 36 months before a film hits streaming. That led to what many would say is a somewhat lackluster lineup of films for Cannes, at least thus far, as Netflix movies like Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma and Paul Greengrass’ Norway won’t be screening after all.

The festival won’t be bereft of interesting films, however. It Follows director David Robert Mitchell’s noir Under the Silver Lake, filmmaker Pawel Pawlikowski’s (Ida) new film Cold War, director Asghar Farhadi’s Everybody Knows, Jean-Luc Godard’s The Image Book, and Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman will all be debuting at the festival. Solo: A Star Wars Story is also screening out of competition 10 days before release, but it doesn’t look like that will be the world premiere after all.

So stay tuned for first reactions and to see what this robust jury will select for the festival’s top prizes. The 71st Cannes Film Festival runs from May 8th through May 19th.