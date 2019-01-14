Movie Talk: ‘Captain Marvel’ Box Office Predictions at $140 Million+ Opening Weekend

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff and John Rocha discuss the following:
- The Upside shocked box office pundits this weekend by claiming the #1 spot with a $19.5 million opening. Aquaman swam just behind in second place and crossed $1 billion worldwide.
- Box Office Pro has Captain Marvel tracking to make between $140 to 180 million its opening weekend.
- Variety is reporting that Jon Bernthal and Vera Farmiga is joining the cast of The Sopranos prequel, The Many Saints of Newark.
- Hulu released a trailer for their Fyre Festival documentary Fyre Fraud and made the movie available starting today.
- THR reports that New Line Cinema is rebooting their Final Destination series and have assigned Saw writers Marcus Dunstan and Patrick Melton to pen the script.