Annette Bening to Join the MCU in ‘Captain Marvel’

0

The casting magicians over at Marvel Studios continue to wield their awesome powers. Per THR, Four-time Academy Award nominee Annette Bening is set to join the cast of Captain Marvel, marking her first foray into the world of comic book movies. It’s a change of pace for the actress, who’s kept to indie films (and a little prestige TV) over the last decade. Most recently, Bening earned awards attention for her work in Film Stars Don’t Die and Liverpool and she will next be seen alongside Saoirse Ronan in the Checkov adaptation The Seagull

In Captain Marvel, Benning joins Brie Larson, who stars as Marvel’s first headlining female superhero Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, an Air Force pilot who becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when she gets an infusion of alien DNA and gets tangled up in an intergalactic war. Details on Bening’s character are still being kept under wraps, though she is said to be some kind of scientist. Per Variety, that scientist is likely Carol Danvers’ mother.

Captain Marvel is also set to star Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Gemma Chan, and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury as well as a few familiar MCU faces. Lee Pace and Djimon Hounsou will reprise their characters from 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Clark Gregg will make his long-awaited return to the big screen as Agent Coulson. If you’re wondering how that’s possible considering the fate of some of those characters, Captain Marvel is set in the 1990s, set before the events of the MCU as we know it.

Half Nelson and Mississippi Grind filmmakers Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck are directing Captain Marvel. The script comes from Meg LeFauve (Inside Out), Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy), Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider), Liz Flahive & Carly Mensch (GLOW), and Boden and Fleck. That’s a heck of a lot of writers, but it worked out OK for Spider-Man: Homecoming.