‘Captain Marvel’ Enlists Marvel’s First Female Composer, Pinar Toprak

Marvel Studios earned a bit of a reputation for crafting unmemorable film scores for about a decade, but that’s been changing over the last few films and it appears the boldness will continue with Captain Marvel. The studio has enlisted composer Pinar Toprak to write the score for the Brie Larson-fronted superhero film, marking the first female composer to ever score a Marvel Studios film. Toprak is a bit of a fresh talent, working on a number of smaller scale thrillers and horror movies before breaking out in a big way last year as the composer for Syfy’s Superman prequel series Krypton and the immensely popular video game Fortnite.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Half Nelson) are directing Captain Marvel, which is Marvel Studios’ long-awaited first superhero movie with a solo female lead. It was important to the studio to enlist a female filmmaker for the project, and while there are currently five credited screenwriters on the film in addition to Boden and Fleck’s contributions, all of them are women. So it’s great that Marvel went out of its way to find a female composer to really put their money where their mouth is with this particular movie. And before you start with the, “Just find the best person for the job regardless of gender” nonsense, keep in mind Marvel will have released 20 films with 20 male composers by the time Captain Marvel comes out, so they can afford to narrow the Captain Marvel composer shortlist down to just women.

While it’s true that Marvel’s film scores were lacking for nearly a decade, the work done on Spider-Man: Homecoming (Giacchino), Thor: Ragnarok (Mothersbaugh), and Black Panther (Goransson) shows a willingness on Marvel’s part to finally get bold with their music choices, and it’s paying off. Toprak is another dynamic choice, and I can’t wait to hear what she puts together for Captain Marvel.

Listen to some of Toprak’s work below. The 1990s-set Captain Marvel also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Clark Gregg, Lee Pace, Djimon Hounsou, Lashanna Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, and Mckenna Grace and opens in theaters on March 8, 2019.