‘Captain Marvel’ Lands ‘Mississippi Grind’ Directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck

0

The long search for the Captain Marvel director is over, and it turns out that the film has nabbed not one but two filmmakers. According to Variety, Mississippi Grind directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will helm the upcoming superhero film starring Brie Larson.

Interestingly, Boden and Fleck had not been previously linked to the picture. The last time we reported on a shortlist of directors, the names mentioned included Rebecca Thomas (Elecktrick Children), Niki Caro (who was pretty much nixed when she went to helm Mulan), Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland), Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), Jennifer Yuh (Kung Fu Panda 2), and Lorene Scafaria (Seeking a Friend at the End of the World). THR adds that Sam Taylor-Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey) had been approached. But apparently, it would have just killed Marvel to not have a male director involved.

Variety reports, “Execs met with the duo many times before the studio decided to go with them and time and time agan [sic] the pair impressed the studio with what they wanted to do with this character.” Furthermore, Boden and Fleck had been in Marvel’s orbit in the past having previously been considered to direct Guardians of the Galaxy.

The directors’ filmography also includes Half Nelson and It’s Kind of a Funny Story as well as TV work helming episodes of The Affair and Billions. While Mississippi Grind is alright, Boden and Fleck are kind of an underwhelming choice, especially when you consider the other names that were linked to the project. That being said, the Russo Brothers had a background in comedy TV and had helmed You, Me and Dupree before knocking it out of the park with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, so I’m willing to give Boden and Fleck the benefit of the doubt.

Meg LeFauve (Inside Out) and Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy) are currently at work on the script, “which follows Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot whose DNA is fused with that of an alien during an accident. The resulting alteration imbues her with the superpowers of strength, energy project, and flight.”

Captain Marvel is set for release on March 8, 2019.