‘Captain Marvel’: Brie Larson Marks the End of Filming with New Photo

Filming on Captain Marvel is now complete. Well, principal photography anyway. Star Brie Larson took to Twitter to share a photo of the final slate for the upcoming Marvel Studios film, along with a countdown calendar that reveals that principal photography wrapped on Friday, July 6th. Marvel officially announced the start of production on March 26th, which means Captain Marvel was in production for just over three months or so—although as with every Marvel Studios movie, additional photography will take place later this year, after the filmmakers have gotten a look at the footage they assembled during production.

Captain Marvel will be Marvel Studios’ first film centered on a female superhero, coming after Ant-Man and the Wasp which marked Marvel’s first female co-lead with Evangeline Lilly as the titular Wasp. Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers, a pilot who finds herself caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races, the Kree and the Skrulls. The film takes place in the 1990s and will thus be Marvel’s first proper prequel, although Ant-Man and the Wasp could technically be considered a prequel as well.

Oscar-winner Larson plays Danvers, and she’s joined in the ensemble by Samuel L. Jackson and Clark Gregg as S.H.I.E.L.D. members Nick Fury and Phil Coulson, respectively, and we learned recently that the film will utilize digital de-aging technology throughout to make Jackson and Gregg appear younger. The film also features a couple of other reprisals in the form of Lee Pace as Ronan and Djimon Hounsou as Korath, a pair of Kree we first met in Guardians of the Galaxy. The cast is filled out by Ben Mendelsohn, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, and Jude Law.

Check out the wrap photo below, via Larson’s Twitter, and look for the first Captain Marvel trailer to debut later this year ahead of the film’s March 8, 2019 release date. Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Mississipi Grind) direct from a script by Meg LeFauve (Inside Out), Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy), Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider), Liz Flahive & Carly Mensch (GLOW), and Boden and Fleck.