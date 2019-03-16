Friday Box Office: ‘Captain Marvel’ Claws Past $200 Million

0

Not that Captain Marvel has anything to prove to you, Yon-Rogg, but woof this movie is rocketing right toward a billion. The MCU’s latest entry hauled in another $19 million in its second Friday night, bringing its domestic total to $215 million. Early estimates see the film—which stars Oscar-winner Brie Larson as the super-powered half-human, half-Kree Carol Danvers—nabbing a total $68-70 million in its sophomore weekend.

Worldwide, Captain Marvel is estimated to end the weekend by soaring past $700 million, making it all but guaranteed the movie will join last year’s Aquaman in the billion+ brigade.

So, as expected, all is well in the comic book world. Elsewhere, 2019 remains a dour landscape indeed. Paramount’s animated Wonder Park, expected to land in second behind Captain Marvel by the end of the weekend, debuted with $5.3 million Friday night en route to an estimated $17 million. The film—which includes voice work from Jennifer Garner, John Oliver, Mila Kunis, and Matthew Broderick—cost a reported $100 million to produce before marketing. Check out our own Dave Trumbore’s review of the film right here.

Things are a bit better for CBS Film’s Five Feet Apart, a romantic drama starring Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson produced on a much more manageable $7 million. The film, expected to place third when the weekend is over, drew $5.3 million on Friday night.

Ruper Wyatt‘s Captive State, a film you’d be forgiven for not knowing existed based on Focus Features’ marketing campaign, grabbed just $1.3 million on Friday night. The movie—which stars John Goodman, Vera Farmiga, and Machine Gun Kelly—follows a rebellion against extraterrestrial forces that have established strict martial law over planet Earth.

Take a look at Friday’s numbers below and check back tomorrow for full weekend estimates. (Numbers via Box Office Mojo)