First ‘Captain Marvel’ Images Reveal Talos the Tamed and a Young Nick Fury

Disney-Marvel is just beginning to ramp up their marketing machine for Captain Marvel, roughly six months ahead of its highly anticipated release date. The first solo female superhero film for the MCU will be led by Brie Larson. But don’t get your hopes up for the title hero to smash up Thanos in a follow-up to Avengers: Infinity War; this piece is a bit of a prequel, taking place in the 1990s and finding the half-human, half-Kree warrior fully in control of her incredible powers. And as new images confirm, Captain Marvel will put those powers to good use far from Earth.

Oscar-winner Larson is joined by Samuel L. Jackson and Clark Gregg as S.H.I.E.L.D. members Nick Fury and Phil Coulson, both of whom will be getting a one-of-a-kind digital de-aging treatment that only Marvel Studios Spa can pull off; you can see the rejuvenated Jackson in a new image below. Other familiar faces returning here are Lee Pace as Ronan, who also pops up in a behind-the-scenes image, and Djimon Hounsou as Korath. The cast also includes Lashana Lynch and Gemma Chan, who make their first appearances in the new images as well, along with Jude Law, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, and McKenna Grace.

Captain Marvel is set for a March 8, 2019 release. Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Mississipi Grind) direct from a script by Meg LeFauve (Inside Out), Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy), Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider), Liz Flahive & Carly Mensch (GLOW), as well as Boden and Fleck.

Check out the new images below, courtesy of EW obviously, starting with the Larson-specific looks and then moving into the supporting cast of characters:

Meet Starforce, the elite military team on the Kree planet of Hala described by the directors as “the SEAL Team Six of space.” In addition to Carol Danvers, its members include Korath (Hounsou) and Minn-Erva (Chan).

Law plays Space Dumbledore the Starforce commander and mentor to Carol. In Law’s own words:

“These extraordinary powers she has, he sees them as something of a blessing and something that she has to learn how to control. That’s a motif throughout the piece, the element of learning to control one’s emotions and to use your powers wisely.”

Expect plenty of 90s references.