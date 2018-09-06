‘Captain Marvel’: Details Surface for Jude Law’s Mysterious Character

0

The promotional campaign for Captain Marvel has begun the way the promotional campaign for most Marvel Studios movies begin: an EW cover story. Yesterday, the magazine released a teaser cover story and some images, but now we’re finally getting some nitty gritty details on the MCU’s first ever female-led superhero film. Although today, the focus is a bit more on the group than the individual.

Indeed, EW reveals that when Captain Marvel begins, Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers is living on the planet Hala and is part of the specialized military team known as Starforce, which is described as the SEAL Team Six of space. It’s made up of Kree individuals—an alien race we’ve seen before in Guardians of the Galaxy. Carol is a human pilot with Kree DNA, then there’s Djimon Hounsou reprising his Guardians character of Korath, Gemma Chan playing a sniper named Minn-Erva, and Jude Law playing… well, Marvel isn’t ready to reveal his character’s name just yet, but he’s very passionate about his people:

“He is driven by a belief in the divine leadership of the Kree people,” Law says. “So he’s almost a devout warrior — unquestioning, conservative, but inspirational.”

The Kree people value community over individual, and while Guardians villain Ronan (played by Lee Pace) also appears in Captain Marvel, he’s not yet the religious zealot he was in the James Gunn film. In Captain Marvel, which takes place in the 1990s, Ronan is a respected figure on Hala and Korath is a valued member of Starforce.

When Law originally joined the Captain Marvel cast, it was reported he was playing Mar-Vell, the original Captain Marvel. It’s unclear if that’s the case, but Law does tease a special relationship between his character and Carol:

“These extraordinary powers she has, he sees them as something of a blessing and something that she has to learn how to control. That’s a motif throughout the piece, the element of learning to control one’s emotions and to use your powers wisely.”

Larson says their relationship leads to a bit of animosity within the group:

“There’s a lot and back and forth that comes with the two of them, which kind of creates a little bit of tension with the rest of Starforce,” Larson adds. “Like, ‘Why do they have a special relationship, and why isn’t it me?’”

Given all we know about Captain Marvel thus far, it sounds like one of three things may be possible: One, Law is just straight up Carol’s mentor and guides her over the course of the film. Two, Law has a dramatic exit at the end of Act One that forces Carol to step up and take charge through the rest of the movie on Earth. And three, Law is secretly playing a baddie. Or maybe I’m way off, but I’m definitely getting a mysterious vibe fro Law’s character here.

We’ll find out for sure when Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 6, 2019.