‘Captain Marvel’: Jude Law on the Paranoia That Comes with Fighting the Skrulls

0

We already shared Jude Laws‘ comments about his character’s connection to the Kree Supreme Intelligence in Captain Marvel, but now it’s time to dive into the full roundtable interview with the leader of Starforce. While visiting the Los Angeles set of the film back in the summer of 2018, I joined a group of journalists for a chat with Law to uncover whatever we could about his Kree character. At this point in time, many signs are pointing to Law playing the character Yon-Rogg, but during the set visit, Law and the rest of the filmmakers made a concerted effort to keep Law’s character’s name under wraps.

But even without any name-dropping, we still got to discuss his character’s relationship with Brie Larson‘s Carol Danvers, how he views the Skrulls and their abilities, how the Kree view Earth, and so much more. You can read about all of it in the full roundtable interview below! Captain Marvel hits theaters nationwide on March 8th.

Can you tell us who is your character and what can you tell us about him?

JUDE LAW: He heads Starforce which is an elite special forces-esqe group of Kree warriors, and also mentor to Carol, Brie’s character.

Is there anything you can tell us about how they meet up and a little bit about the origin of their relationship?

LAW: Not really because of the order in which the story is told, but their bond and their relationship as mentor and mentee, pupil and sensei, and how they met and what they offer to each other is very much at the heart of the film and the journey that Brie’s character goes on. That kind of would be the spoiler of all spoilers to be really honest. [Laughs] You hit the nail on the head there.

We know that the Skrulls are antagonists to the Kree. Could you talk about how your character views the Skrulls?

LAW: The Kree and the Skrulls are constantly in conflict, so both communities are living really at high alert and both obviously live with a huge wariness of each other. And as a member of the military, not only that but as a commander of the military, and not only that, as a poster boy of the military obviously of the Krees, my character is somewhat judgmental and full of hatred of the Skrulls. The Skrulls to the Krees really represent despicable maneuvering and manipulation. The Skrulls have this way – they can simulate other people, they can turn into other things, and so it’s this idea of subterfuge that you’re not who you really are, whereas the Kree have a kind of purity about them and an honesty, as far I see it.

Can you talk about the other members of Starforce beyond Carol Danvers?

LAW: Yeah, I can. I can talk about Djimon, right? Korath who appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy. Obviously this is a few years before, so young Korath, he is second in command. Minn-Erva played by Gemma Chan is a sniper and a long range specialist. We have Bron-Char who is basically a blue giant played by Rune Temte from Norway, and Al Gennis, he plays Atlas. He’s another sniper expert or weapons specialist. Have I left anyone out? No. Me. That’s it. [Laughs] It’s very elite. There’s only six of us.

Do you get a considerable amount of action sequences?

LAW: Yeah, a fair few. Three in total. One of them’s been really fun which we’ve already shot, which is sort of training. And it was kind of fun because we were out of our suits so it was much more – you know, when you do stunts sometimes if you’re in huge suits it hides a lot of the movement. And I’ve been doing boxing and martial arts for years – we’re literally dressed in this sort of stuff and so you get a lot more hands on, tactical, hand to hand combat. And then there are a couple of other fantastic battle sequences, yeah. The scene we’re doing today is a scene prior to a mission that leads to a fantastic battle.

How would you describe your relationship with Carol Danvers? The mentor-mentee thing, would you describe it like a Yoda/Obi-Wan …

LAW: [Laughs] I wish! Do I look like Yoda?

Or more of a karate master?

LAW: I like that one! Just because of the age, it’s not like a sort of wise old master. It’s much more, I’d say that as leader of the group I lead by example, so he’s very much hands on combat. The relationship really is about containment. There’s a sort of control to my character, there’s a sense of focus and clarity and discipline, and really that’s one of the things I think of the piece, is trying to contain and what is being in control and what isn’t.

With most military characters there seems to be an overall focus and then also a personal focus, so is there something in your character in particular that drives him?

LAW: It’s interesting. He has a very particular relationship – and any of you who know a lot about the Krees, there’s a sort of a divine element called the Supreme Intelligence, and that comes to play in this. And each of the Starforce, indeed each of the Kree warriors, has a particular relationship with the Supreme Intelligence, and my character has a very particular relationship with Supreme Intelligence which becomes revealed and is quite complex and ultimately very revealing of what it is that motivates. I’ve kind of based him almost on a sort of, not religious fanatic, but he’s got a kind of divine sense of purpose because of his relationship with this greater being.