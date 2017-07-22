‘Captain Marvel’ to Take Place in the 1990s; Villains Will Be the Skrulls

0

Captain Marvel is pretty far in the distance, and it lands kind of awkwardly in the MCU. It doesn’t arrive until 2019, and it’s sandwiched between two Avengers movies. So how is Marvel planning to handle this super-powered character and where she fits in the whole MCU? It turns out, she’s been here this whole time—her first movie is set in the past.

At today’s Marvel panel at Comic-Con, the studio revealed that Captain Marvel takes place in the 1990s. It will be the first Marvel movie since Captain America: The First Avenger not to take place in the present day (flashbacks in other Marvel movies aside), and it should make for an interesting spin on not only the MCU, but also where Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) factors in. Basically, the character can come out before the time Tony Stark basically launched a world of superheroes, but keep her distant enough (her battles tend to be cosmic) that no one is wondering why she hasn’t shown up in any of the previous Marvel movies.

Additionally, because the film takes place in the 90s and involves Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), this Fury will be sans eye-patch. He’s got two functioning peepers at this point in the MCU, but I’m curious to see what kind of person he is. Additionally, I’m wondering if they’re going to do any digital de-aging since Iron Man takes place in 2008. If you’re wondering how they’re going to bring Larson into future Marvel movies without aging her up, they can just chalk up her youth to her superpowers (Captain Marvel has lots and lots of powers). They could also just stick her in suspended animation a la Captain America.

Finally, it was revealed that the villains in the film will be the Skrulls. The Skrulls have been serious opponents in the Marvel Comics, and the intergalactic race has given plenty of headaches to Marvel heroes. They’re most notable for their ability to shapeshift, which makes them formidable adversaries.

Captain Marvel opens March 8, 2019. For all of our SDCC coverage, click here.