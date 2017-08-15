‘Captain Marvel’ Gets New Screenwriter in ‘Gotham City Sirens’ Scribe Geneva Robertson-Dworet

0

While Marvel Studios revealed some tantalizing plot details about the Brie Larson-fronted Captain Marvel at Comic-Con this summer, the script for the superhero pic is far from complete. Years ago, when Marvel first announced Captain Marvel as being on its docket, the studio tasked Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Meg LeFauve (Inside Out) with penning the screenplay, but both were busy with other projects and the 2019 release date of Captain Marvel meant it could hold for a bit. Now, per Deadline, Marvel has decided to bring in another scribe to pen the screenplay: Geneva Robertson-Dworet.

Robertson-Dworet made the Black List twice and has a number of high-profile projects in the works, including the upcoming Tomb Raider reboot, Dungeons & Dragons, and the DCEU female-led spinoff Gotham City Sirens that has David Ayer (Suicide Squad) looking to direct. Robertson-Dworet has also been tasked with penning drafts for potential projects Sherlock Holmes 3 and M.A.S.K.: Mobile Armed Strike Kommand, so clearly she has experience not only crafting blockbuster movies, but ones with female leads.

Deadline notes that LeFauve had to leave Captain Marvel when she was promoted to co-director on the Walt Disney Studios Animation film Gigantic, which is a twist on the Jack and the Beanstalk tale. It’s unclear how far along she and Perlman got on the Captain Marvel script, or if Perlman will remain involved, but it sounds like Robertson-Dworet is now the primary screenwriter on the project. Marvel just recently announced that Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Mississippi Grind) will be directing the superhero pic, with filming aiming to begin in February 2018.

Marvel Studios movies do tend to go through various screenwriters, which isn’t always a bad thing. Spider-Man: Homecoming has six credited writers and turned out great; Doctor Strange has three and turned out, well, fine. There’s no tried and true method—James Gunn is the only writer on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2—so it very much seems like Marvel just does what they feel is necessary. Whether Robertson-Dworet will be the last scribe on Captain Marvel is unclear, as Ant-Man had a pair of on-set screenwriters performing rewrites on the fly.