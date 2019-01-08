Movie Talk: ‘Captain Marvel’ Plot Details – What the New MCU Movie Is About

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jeff Sneider and Mark Reilly discuss the following:
- Marvel dropped a new Captain Marvel trailer and featurette last night. The panel offers their thoughts on it and the new plot details that were revealed.
- Perri Nemiroff visited the set of Captain Marvel and her reporting on the experience is discussed.
- The Directors Guild of America announced its nominees for accomplishments in film directing for 2018 with Bradley Cooper, Alfonso Cuaron, and Spike Lee landing nominations.
- Exclusive: Collider released a new poster for The LEGO Movie 2 that has a blacklight effect to it.
- SFX Atlas revealed on their Instagram what the creature designs were going to be for the Bird Box monsters.