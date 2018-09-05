‘Captain Marvel’ Will Not Be an Origin Story

0

A few new details for the upcoming Captain Marvel movie have emerged today, thanks to a cover story rollout from EW. It looks like when we first meet the titular hero Carol Danvers (played by Brie Larson), it will not be to uncover her origins. Instead, the movie will begin with Carol fully in command of her powers, having “left her earthly life behind to join an elite Kree military team called Starforce, led by Jude Law’s enigmatic commander.” However, “before long, Carol finds herself back on Earth with new questions about her past. And she’s got a formidable enemy in the form of the Skrulls — the notorious Marvel baddies made all the more dangerous by their shape-shifting abilities. Ben Mendelsohn plays their leader Talos, who spearheads a Skrull invasion of Earth.”

Captain Marvel will be Marvel Studios’ first film centered on a female superhero (and one who has the title to herself — Ant-Man and the Wasp marked the studio’s first female co-lead film Evangeline Lilly as Wasp). As we wrote recently when Brie Larson revealed some behind-the-scenes images from the end of filming, Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers as she “finds herself caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races, the Kree and the Skrulls. The film also takes place in the 1990s and will thus be Marvel’s first proper prequel.”

“This is not a superhero who’s perfect or otherworldly or has some godlike connection,” says Anna Boden, who’s the MCU’s first female director. “But what makes her special is just how human she is. She’s funny, but doesn’t always tell good jokes. And she can be headstrong and reckless and doesn’t always make the perfect decisions for herself. But at her core, she has so much heart and so much humanity — and all of its messiness.”

Oscar-winner Larson will be joined by Samuel L. Jackson and Clark Gregg as S.H.I.E.L.D. members Nick Fury and Phil Coulson, respectively (we learned recently that the film will utilize digital de-aging technology throughout to make Jackson and Gregg appear younger). The film also features a couple of other familiar MCU faces in the form of Lee Pace as Ronan and Djimon Hounsou as Korath, a pair of Kree we first met in Guardians of the Galaxy. The cast also includes Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, and McKenna Grace.

Captain Marvel is set for a March 8th, 2019 release. Boden and Ryan Fleck (Mississipi Grind) directed from a script by Meg LeFauve (Inside Out), Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy), Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider), Liz Flahive & Carly Mensch (GLOW), as well as Boden and Fleck.