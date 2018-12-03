Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Movie Talk: New ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer Announced with Eye-Popping Poster

by      December 3, 2018

0

On today’s episode of Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Mark Reilly and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • Disney and Marvel release a new Captain Marvel poster ahead of the second trailer dropping during Monday Night Football tonight.
  • THR reports that Robert DeNiro revealed at Marrakech Film Festival that Martin Scorsese‘s The Irishman will receive a theatrical release.
  • Deadline reports Marvel Studios is fast-tracking a feature film adaptation of the Marvel character Shang-Chi. It would be Marvel’s first superhero film with an Asian protagonist.
  • IGN reports that not only will Bumblebee speak in Bumblebee, but that Maze Runner star Dylan O’Brien will provide the voice.
  • Variety is reporting that Universal Pictures is developing an original movie musical inspired by the music of Prince.
ralph-breaks-the-internet

Image via Disney

Related Content
Previous Article
Kit Harington on Possibly Returning for a 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff: "Not…
Tags

Latest News

Close