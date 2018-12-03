Movie Talk: New ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer Announced with Eye-Popping Poster

On today’s episode of Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Mark Reilly and John Rocha discuss the following:
- Disney and Marvel release a new Captain Marvel poster ahead of the second trailer dropping during Monday Night Football tonight.
- Ralph Breaks the Internet won the weekend at the box office with a second weekend take of $25 million.
- THR reports that Robert DeNiro revealed at Marrakech Film Festival that Martin Scorsese‘s The Irishman will receive a theatrical release.
- Deadline reports Marvel Studios is fast-tracking a feature film adaptation of the Marvel character Shang-Chi. It would be Marvel’s first superhero film with an Asian protagonist.
- IGN reports that not only will Bumblebee speak in Bumblebee, but that Maze Runner star Dylan O’Brien will provide the voice.
- Variety is reporting that Universal Pictures is developing an original movie musical inspired by the music of Prince.