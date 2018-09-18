First ‘Captain Marvel’ Poster Goes Higher, Further, and Faster

0

Along with the debut trailer, Marvel Studios also released the very first Captain Marvel poster this morning. This film has been a long time coming, as it serves as the MCU’s first female-led superhero movie after 10 years of features. It’s also Marvel’s first prequel, as the story takes place in the 1990s and stars Brie Larson as a human pilot whose DNA has been fused with that of the alien Kree race, thereby granting her superpowers. All the while she’s caught up in the galactic war between the Kree and the Skrulls.

Half Nelson and Mississippi Grind filmmakers Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck are in the director’s chair of the feature, which is also packed full of familiar faces. Samuel L. Jackson and Clark Gregg reprise their roles as S.H.I.E.L.D. members Nick Fury and Phil Coulson, albeit in much younger forms—they’ll be digitally de-aged for the movie. Other familiar faces returning here are Lee Pace as Ronan and Djimon Hounsou as Korath from Guardians of the Galaxy. The cast also includes Lashana Lynch and Gemma Chan, along with Ben Mendelsohn, Jude Law, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, and McKenna Grace.

This poster’s tagline of “Higher, Further, Faster” seems to be speaking to the sheer power of Captain Marvel. Indeed, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously revealed that she’s the most powerful character in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, so her arrival will mark a significant change to the dynamic of the MCU we know and love. That also explains why she had no hand in Infinity War, but she’s poised to join the Avengers in some form in Avengers 4 next May.

Check out the Captain Marvel poster below. The Captain Marvel screenplay is credited to Meg LeFauve (Inside Out), Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy), Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider), Liz Flahive & Carly Mensch (GLOW), as well as Boden and Fleck. Captain Marvel is set for a March 8, 2019 release.