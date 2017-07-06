Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury to Return in ‘Captain Marvel’

0

There have been some rumblings over the past week about Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) appearing in the Captain Marvel movie, and that now seems to be confirmed. Fury is the connective force in the MCU, and so it makes sense for him to be present at the launch of Captain Marvel. Deadline is confirming the rumor first reported by Omega Underground, but the latest language that he will “make an appearance” suggests that it might be a minor role or even a cameo. Initial rumors used the term “co-star” to describe Jackson’s potential role, but that may have been a misnomer (as far as suggesting that he might share equal billing). Hopefully after the success of DC’s Wonder Woman, Marvel will realize that a woman can star in a superhero movie and lead it on her own (with some second-billing help from friends of course — one of the better aspects of Wonder Woman was the genuine partnership between Diana and Steve Trevor).

As the MCU gets increasingly complex (check out our recent articles on the full MCU timeline as well as where all of the Infinity Stones are currently), it’s important to have a “constant,” which Fury has often been throughout the first phases of the cinematic universe, though he’s been less present of late. Because of his hospitalization in Winter Soldier, the last we saw him was in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron (doesn’t that seem like decades ago?)

We don’t know much about Captain Marvel’s movie yet other than it stars Brie Larson, but we were told back in April that it is set to begin production in February of 2018. The film will be helmed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Mississippi Grind), with a script by Meg LeFauve and Nicole Perlman, based on the Gene Colan and Roy Thomas comic. Worth noting, Larson and Jackson recently worked together on Kong: Skull Island.

