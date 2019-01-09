‘Captain Marvel’: Meet the Kree Special Forces Team Starforce

0

Brie Larson is front and center in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe installment, Captain Marvel, but she’s got some key supporting characters by her side throughout the movie. On Earth it’s her best friend Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) and Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, and then out in space it’s a group of Kree warriors known as Starforce. The movie opens up with Captain Marvel already in outer space with superpowers, fighting on the side of the Kree in the Kree-Skrull war. She doesn’t remember her human past but at this particular point in time, it doesn’t matter because she loves being a Kree.

While visiting the set of Captain Marvel back in the summer of 2018, I got to join a group of journalists for roundtable interviews with some of the cast, and they ran us through all of the basics of Starforce. In addition to Captain Marvel, the group consists of Bron-Char (Rune Temte), Captain Atlas (Algenis Soto), Minn-Erva (Gemma Chan), Korath (Djimon Hounsou) and also Jude Law as the Starforce leader. As executive producer Jonathan Schwartz described, they’re basically an outer space SEAL Team Six.

We didn’t get the chance to talk to Temte who’s described as the “bigger, stronger guy who fights with his fists” or Soto whose character is dubbed a marksman with two pistols, but we did get a little bit of information on the Starforce leader, Minn-Erva and Korath straight from Law, Chan and Hounsou themselves: