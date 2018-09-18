‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer Breakdown Reveals 90s References, MCU Cameos, and Space Cats

0

By now, we’re sure you’ve seen that epic first trailer for the MCU’s Captain Marvel from co-directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, but we wanted to take a closer look. So while you can definitely check out a selection of images from the trailer and the newly released poster for the upcoming superhero film starring Brie Larson, we have a more detailed breakdown for you below.

Also starring Samuel L. Jackson, Clark Gregg, Jude Law, Lee Pace, Djimon Hounsou, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan,Ben Mendelsohn, Jude Law, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, and McKenna Grace, Captain Marvel is set for a March 8, 2019 release.

When it comes to the character herself, Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel has sported a number of looks over the years, be it costume changes or differing hair styles. There’s a good amount of attention being paid to these details out there on the Internet, and this trailer aims to satisfy most of them. First up is Carol’s green Kree uniform from her time with Starforce, the elite military team that also includes Korath (Hounsou), Att-Lass (Pérez Soto), Bron-Char (Temte), Minn-Erva (Chan), and is led by Mar-Vell (Law). And while the uniform itself is aces, it’s the helmet and mohawk/fauxhawk that should have fans tweaking their cosplay costumes in the months ahead.

Danvers, a half-human, half-Kree warrior, has been living with the Kree on their homeworld of Hala during her time with the Starforce and before her fated fall to Earth. (Notably, Hala is also the name of the last surviving Kree Accuser, a sort of space police force / bounty hunter group.) The trailer teases a glimpse of the skyline of a city on Hala.

That fall to Earth is going to complicate a lot of things, like Danvers’ own inner conflict along with her probably not super-smooth run-in with Earthlings. We’re gonna go ahead and guess that Danvers punched an elderly woman on the metro because she detected a shape-shifting Skrull in disguise after a lengthy chase, hopefully; otherwise, RIP old lady.

With Danvers presumably dispatching the Skrull, it looks like she and Fury team up to take the alien into a research facility where it goes under the knife. Danvers is rocking a S.H.I.E.L.D. hat and Fury, weapon at the ready, is holding an ice pack to his left eye; could the altercation have necessitated his iconic eye-patch? And that might also be Mendelsohn’s Skrull-in-disguise Talos looking on as an undercover S.H.I.E.L.D. infiltrator.

As the trailer teased, Carol Danvers will be dealing with memories of the past as they clash with where she finds herself in the present. We can expect a fair amount of flashbacks and time-turning in the upcoming film, but one thing’s for sure, Danvers knows how to work a flight jumpsuit:

That’s Danvers alongside newcomer Lashana Lynch stars as Maria Rambeau, one of Carol’s oldest friends who’s an ace Air Force pilot with the call sign “Photon,” and a single mother to a young daughter. If you think the character will somehow tie in to Marvel Comics’ Monica Rambeau, you might be right.

But it’s the classic contemporary costume that Danvers rocks at another point in the film, possibly after meeting up with Fury and Coulson, possibly after choosing to defend the Earth against the alien forces who might bring harm to it, we’ll see.

Some memories might be better left forgotten, such as whatever is happening in this sequence below. Is it possible the Kree or some other alien race are using their advanced technology to mess with Carol’s memories? Or maybe this machine is just intended to make her look like Anna Paquin: