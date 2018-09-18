First ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer Sends the MCU’s Strongest Superhero into Action

0

Marvel Studios has unveiled the first full trailer for the MCU’s upcoming and highly anticipated installment, Captain Marvel. The 1990s-set film serves as Marvel Studios’ first prequel, as well as its first superhero movie with a female lead as Oscar-winner Brie Larson plays Carol Danvers, a pilot with superhuman powers who gets caught up in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races

Larson is joined by Samuel L. Jackson and Clark Gregg as S.H.I.E.L.D. members Nick Fury and Phil Coulson, both of whom will be getting the digital de-aging treatment in the 90s-set storyline. Other familiar faces returning here are Lee Pace as Ronan and Djimon Hounsou as Korath from Guardians of the Galaxy. The cast also includes Lashana Lynch and Gemma Chan, along with Ben Mendelsohn, Jude Law, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, and McKenna Grace.

This trailer is really great. The opening shot with Blockbuster telegraphs the time period to the audience in a smart and funny way, and the overall tone of this thing looks to be very influenced by Steven Spielberg-ian First Contact stories—except in Captain Marvel, the alien is also human. Indeed, while we already know that the film begins with the titular character working as part of an intergalactic band of soldiers (described as a Seal Team Six-like group), this trailer reveals that Carol Danvers is lacking most of her human memories. Thus, we can surmise that while Captain Marvel isn’t an origin story per se, we’ll learn the character’s origins in flashback form as Carol’s memories come flooding back to her once she crashes back on Earth.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Mississipi Grind) direct from a script by Meg LeFauve (Inside Out), Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy), Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider), Liz Flahive & Carly Mensch (GLOW), as well as Boden and Fleck. Captain Marvel is set for a March 8, 2019 release.

Check out the first Captain Marvel trailer below, click here for 30 new images, and click here for the poster: