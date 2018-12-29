New ‘Captain Marvel’ TV Spot Offers a Closer Look at Brie Larson’s Superhero

0

Disney has released a new TV spot for Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated new film Captain Marvel. The superhero origin story stars Brie Larson as the titular hero, but it’s unique in the MCU for a couple of reasons. First and foremost, it’s their first film with a female protagonist as Oscar-winner Larson takes on the role of the MCU’s most powerful hero. Secondly, it’s the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first prequel, as Captain Marvel takes place in the 1990s.

This new TV spot mostly features footage we’ve seen previously from the first two trailers, but with the release date coming up in a couple of months, Disney is now switching the marketing gears to raise awareness. It’ll be interesting to see if Captain Marvel can broach the success of Black Panther, which opened in February of 2018 and went on to gross over $700 million domestically. Obviously there’s intense interest around April’s Avengers: Endgame, but Captain Marvel is shaping up to be an important piece of the MCU puzzle as it explains A. Where the titular hero came from and B. Where she’s been—especially given that Marvel’s Kevin Feige keeps saying Captain Marvel is the most powerful character in the entire MCU. Surely she’s the one who eventually defeats Thanos, right?

Take another gander at the TV spot below, and for more on the film check out our on-set interview with Larson. Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the film also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Samuel L. Jackson, Clark Gregg, Jude Law, Lee Pace, Djimon Hounsou, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, and McKenna Grace. Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8, 2019.

