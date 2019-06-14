Captain Marvel Producers Reveal What Changes Were Made Late in Post-Production

0

With Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel now available on Blu-ray and digital platforms, I recently sat down with executive producers Victoria Alonso and Jonathan Schwartz to talk about the film. During the interview, they revealed how they “plussed” the movie during post-production, what director’s Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck added to the very end of the film based on audience reaction, and more. In addition, we discussed Marvel’s plans for physical media releases with Disney+ coming later this year, how they’re remastering all the previous Marvel movies for 4K, if they have plans to release a Phase 3 Blu-ray box set or a big box set of all the Marvel movies, and more.

As most of you already know, Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson stars as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, and at the start of the film, she’s a Kree warrior fighting with a Special Forces-like group known as Star Force in the Kree-Skrull War. She doesn’t remember her human past but ultimately, winds up crash landing back on Earth where she runs into MCU mainstay Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) where they team up. The film also stars Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, Lee Pace, Gemma Chan, Lashana Lynch, and Mckenna Grace.

Check out what Victoria Alonso & Jonathan Schwartz had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Victoria Alonso & Jonathan Schwartz:

What did they “plus” on Captain Marvel?

Why they didn’t want to male bash in the film.

What did they add late in post-production?

Are they doing 4K releases for the previous Marvel movies?

Are they doing a Phase 3 box set?

Do they have a plan to release all the Marvel movies in one box set?

Will they still release all the Marvel movies on physical media even with the launch of Disney+?

Here’s the official synopsis for Captain Marvel: