Weekend Box Office: ‘Captain Marvel’ Blasts Its Way to Another $69 Million

0

Captain Marvel held strong to its first-place standing in its second weekend, photon-blasting its way to another $69 million and bringing its domestic total to $266 million. The film saw a 54% drop since its debut, a better two-week hold than Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Captain America: Civil War.

Worldwide, Disney’s latest offering into the MCU is all but guaranteed to cross the billion-dollar mark sooner rather than later. This weekend saw Captain Marvel—an origin story introducing Brie Larson‘s super-charged Carol Danvers—haul in another $494 million overseas, bringing its worldwide total to $760 million. The last film to notch a billion dollars at the box office, Warner Bros.’ newfound DC Comics cash-cow Aquaman, did so in five weeks. The race is on, is what I’m saying.

Meanwhile, things are less cheery for Paramount’s Wonder Park. Despite coming in above predictions, the animated adventure film still debuted to a so-so $16 million, with reports estimating the film’s budget somewhere around $100 million. Wonder Park‘s lukewarm premiere is just the latest setback for the long-time-in-the-making movie; catch it in theaters and you might notice it has no credited director, thanks to Dylan Brown getting fired by the studio for inappropriate conduct.

Coming in third place is Five Feet Apart, CBS Film’s romantic drama starring Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse. The film, directed by Justin Baldoni from a script by Mikki Daughtry, got off to a $13 million start on 2,803 screens.

A little further down the listings, Nacho Garcia Velilla‘s No Manches Frida 2, a sequel to the director’s 2016 comedy, debuted to $3.9 million, topping fellow newcomer Captive State‘s $3 million premiere.

Check out the weekend’s top 10 estimates below, and be back here next week to see if Jordan Peele‘s Us can scare up any business at the box office.