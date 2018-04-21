This Week in Animation News: Boomerang’s ‘Captain Planet’ Marathon Celebrates Earth Day

0

Captain Planet and The Planeteers premiered on Boomerang this week and the full first season is free for everyone to watch through April 22nd, a.k.a. Earth Day. The 26 available episodes of the 90s cartoon classic feature the title heroes taking down looters and polluters, featuring appearances by such actors as Whoopi Goldberg, Meg Ryan, Martin Sheen, Sting and more!

As a very cool bonus, just by watching these episodes, Boomerang is going to donate up to $50,000 to the Captain Planet Foundation. But the total amount will be based on the streaming views tallied up this weekend, so be sure to tune in!

Feature Episodes:

The Conqueror (episode 6) – An aggressive and sneaky Earth spirit named Zarm tricks the teens into disobeying Gaia, sparking a dangerous game that threatens to lead to nuclear war. (Whoopi Goldberg, Sting)

Volcano’s Wrath (episode 10) – Sludge solves the world’s trash problem by dumping everything into a volcano, which then erupts. (Whoopi Goldberg, Martin Sheen)