Exclusive: ‘The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants’ Clip Teases Netflix’s Newest Animated Series

Fire up your imaginations, kiddos, it’s time for Captain Underpants to arrive on Netflix in all new animated adventures! DreamWorks Animation Television’s new series The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants brings Dav Pilkey‘s classic, fun-filled comic creation to life in super-entertaining fashion. Our exclusive clip from an upcoming episode not only teases the humor and storytelling on display, but also shows off the series’ willingness to experiment with different types of animation. It’s a real treat!

From Executive Producer Peter Hastings, DreamWorks’ The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants stars both established and emerging voice talent including Sean Astin as the series’ narrator, Nat Faxon as Captain Underpants/Mr. Krupp, as well as young actors Jay Gragnani and Ramone Hamilton who voice best pals, George Beard and Harold Hutchins. You can watch The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants on Netflix, as part of their Netflix Kids & Family channel, starting this Friday, July 13th.

Check out our exclusive clip from The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants below!

Melvin tries to help defeat a clay monster, but somehow turns everything and everyone into clay! This is going to cost a fortune. Find out if the world will stay clay in DreamWorks The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, coming to Netflix July 13!

Here’s the series’ synopsis:

Get ready for a world of pranks, super villains, and your favorite underwear-wielding superhero in the Netflix original series DreamWorks The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants premiering July 13. George Beard and Harold Hutchins are two best buds who share a love of comic books and practical jokes – and a strong dislike for their cranky, fun-hating school principal, Mr. Krupp. When their over-the-top pranks get out of hand, the boys unleash their creative superpowers by transforming Krupp into the bumbling, briefs-baring superhero, Captain Underpants! The future of Jerome Horwitz Elementary is always in jeopardy, and it’s up to two prank-loving fourth graders and one goofy caped crusader to save it. What could possibly go wrong?

Other cast members include David Koechner (Anchorman) as Mr. Meaner, Tress MacNeille (The Simpsons, VeggieTales in the House) as Ms. Hurd, Laraine Newman (DreamWorks Trollhunters) as Ms. Tara Ribble, Stephen Root (Barry, King of the Hill) as Mr. Morty Fyde, Jorge Diaz (Elena of Avalor) as Melvin Sneedly, Mindy Sterling (Austin Powers) as Melvin’s mom, Erica Lutrell (Salvation, Steven Universe) as Erica Wang, Dayci Brookshire (Home Adventures with Tip & Oh) as Jessica Gordon, and Evan Kishiyama (Mickey and the Roadster Racers) as Steve “Gooch” Yamaguchi.

Be sure to check back later this week for our interview with EP Hastings and keep an eye out for The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants this Friday!